Tyson Fury slims down for Las Vegas fight against Otto Wallin

Tyson Fury was the lightest he has been since he fought Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, as he hit the scales for his Las Vegas showdown against Otto Wallin.

Fury tipped the scales at 254.4lbs, nine pounds lighter than when he fought Tom Schwarz just 13 weeks ago and a few pounds shy of his weight for the Deontay Wilder clash in December 2018.

Sweden's Wallin, unbeaten in 20 outings, came in at 236lbs.

Fury puts his record of 28-0-1 on the line

The 31-year old Fury has adopted the moniker 'El Rey de los Gitanos' for Saturday's showdown at the MGM Grand, in celebration of the anniversary of Mexican Independence, as he fights for the third consecutive time in the USA.

Should he come through Saturday's test, the British heavyweight is expected to rematch rival Wilder in February next year.