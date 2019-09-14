Michael Hunter calls for Alexander Povetkin fight to land on Andy Ruiz Jr-Anthony Joshua II Saudi card

0:19 Michael Hunter says that he wants to fight Alexander Povetkin on the Ruiz-Joshua 2 undercard in Saudi Arabia. Michael Hunter says that he wants to fight Alexander Povetkin on the Ruiz-Joshua 2 undercard in Saudi Arabia.

Michael Hunter called for a Saudi Arabia showdown against Alexander Povetkin after impressively beating Sergiy Kuzmin in New York.

'The Bounty' Hunter dominated fellow contender Kuzmin on Saturday night, dropping his man on the way to a one-sided decision verdict at the Madison Square Garden Theater.

After a sixth consecutive win at heavyweight, the 31-year old now wants another Russian assignment and has called for a Povetkin fight to land on the Andy Ruiz Jr-Anthony Joshua II undercard in Diriyah on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Bounty Hunter 🎯 @MichaelHunterII beats Sergiy Kuzmin by Unanimous decision in New York, knocking him down on his way to victory 💥



📺 Hardy v Serrano is up next on Sky Sports Action! pic.twitter.com/zufX4qvBZN — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 14, 2019

Speaking to DAZN after his victory, Hunter said: "I want to fight Povetkin in Saudi. Povetkin, you see me, I'm coming for you.

"I want to be out there and continue to make my claim at heavyweight.

Alexander Povetkin beat Hughie Fury last month

"I wanted to stop Kuzmin but he's a very tough opponent. I know there's things I should sharpen up on.

"If I was a bit more diligent, I could have hurt him again and got him out of there."