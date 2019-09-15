Andy Ruiz Jr reacts with a mocking assessment of Tyson Fury's points win over Otto Wallin

Andy Ruiz Jr was not impressed with Tyson Fury's performance

Andy Ruiz Jr was quick to mock Tyson Fury's win over Otto Wallin after the British heavyweight had suggested he would easily overcome the Mexican world champion.

Fury had to overcome a horrific cut and appeared to be hurt in the final round of his unanimous decision victory over Wallin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Ruiz Jr watched with interest after recent critical comments from Fury and swiftly took to social media to deliver his own scathing verdict.

Fury was made to work for a points win over Otto Wallin in Las Vegas

He tweeted: "After that performance there's no way he beats me with a hand tied behind his back."

The Californian has returned from a three-city media tour ahead of his rematch with Anthony Joshua in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Ruiz Jr possesses three world titles which were formerly held by Fury, who defeated Wladimir Klitschko to become the unified champion in 2015, but the Brit had suggested he was a class above the current champion.

"I will let the fans decide, which hand I put behind my back and beat Ruiz with the other hand - because I only need one hand for him," said Fury earlier in the week.

After his stunning New York win over Joshua in June, Ruiz Jr has warned that he fully intends to repeat his victory at the end of the year.

"I still have that hunger," said Ruiz Jr. "I just got these belts. You think I want to lose them already? Hell no.

"I look heavy, I look big, but I always had the mindset that I'd be the first Mexican heavyweight champion."