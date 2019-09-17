Cuban Frank Sanchez Faure will rise past Britain's heavyweights, says co-manager Michael Borao

Frank Sanchez Faure is a fast-moving heavyweight contender from Cuba

Cuban dangerman Frank Sanchez Faure would face Anthony Joshua "immediately", but will soon rise past Britain's heavyweights, says co-manager Michael Borao.

The unbeaten 27-year-old blasted out Victor Bisbal last month, his 13th straight victory in under two years, and he will resume his relentless march up the rankings in November.

Co-manager Borao says Sanchez Faure is not daunted by the prospect of facing any UK-based rivals, even the likes of Joshua, and is confident Cuba's former amateur champion will fulfil his potential as a professional.

The US-based fighter will target more titles in the top division

Borao told Sky Sports: "Frank would consider a fight against one of UK's big names immediately, especially Anthony Joshua, however, the more likely scenario for Frank is to continue making a name for himself fighting on US television over the next 12 months.

"Frank is only 13-0 yet has already fought in front of millions of people on FOX and won the NABO title.

"He will fight on US television again in November and I believe will quickly advance past other prospects in the US and UK because of his incredible amateur pedigree, combination of speed, power, and an unmatched desire to win."

Fellow countryman Luis Ortiz is set to receive another world title fight

Sanchez Faure has been training alongside compatriot Luis 'King Kong' Ortiz, who is expected to face WBC champion Deontay Wilder again in a rematch later this year.