Taylor vs Linardatou: Katie Taylor's opponent vents anger over rematch clause before world title fight

Katie Taylor's press conference with Christina Linardatou was disrupted by a row about a rematch clause ahead of the WBO super-lightweight fight.

The Irish star is stepping up a division to challenge WBO champion Linardatou at Manchester Arena on November 2, live on Sky Sports, but the Greek fighter's team were quick to voice their anger about not being offered an immediate return bout if the titleholder suffers defeat.

Linardatou's manager Brian Cohen suggested that Taylor's contract included a rematch and demanded to know why his fighter did not receive the same terms.

Taylor has moved up in weight to target another world title

"When you see your fighter get off an aeroplane in tears, and I know it's really light-hearted in here, I'm sorry to bring the energy down," said Cohen.

"She's not happy, she's a champion, and like you said, we were negotiating for quite some time and she just feels as the champion that she should have a rematch clause in the contract."

Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn quickly responded: "You're that worried about losing already?"

Cohen continued: "You have a rematch clause if she beats her, but not if [Taylor] beats [Linardatou], right? Are you worried? No, so why do you not put the rematch in?"

Hearn replied: "We're not worried, we've got one."

Linardatou also appeared to express her frustration over negotiations for the fight, but insisted she was not concerned about defeat.

"We've been expecting this match for a long time, but under different conditions or circumstances," said Linardatou. "But at any rate, I'll go ahead with this match."

"I don't have any problem, I'm not afraid of losing my belt. I'm just getting in the ring and give all my best, and this is what I'm going to do always, so I'm here."

The Irish star became the undisputed lightweight champion in New York

Taylor remained respectful towards her opponent, instead focusing on another significant night in her career after becoming undisputed lightweight champion in June.

"This is a huge opportunity for me to become a two-weight world champion as a history maker for me and my country," said Taylor. "I'm very, very aware of the challenge that Christina brings.

"I do believe that she's the best 140lbs in the division and I cannot wait for a very, very exciting fight."