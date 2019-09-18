The Golden Contract super-lightweight quarter-finals are on November 22, live on Sky Sports

A high-quality crop of super-lightweights will battle for 'The Golden Contract' when the quarter-finals are held at York Hall on November 22, live on Sky Sports.

Eight fighters from the 140lbs division will compete in the ground-breaking tournament, with the winner claiming a two-year, five-fight deal with six-figure purses for each fight guaranteed.

The big-hitting Ohara Davies has joined the draw as he seeks the lucrative prize following his explosive past victories over Derry Mathews and Tom Farrell.

Ohara Davies has entered The Golden Contract tournament

Sweden's Anthony Yigit has tested himself at the highest level as a former world-title challenger, suffering a brave stoppage defeat to Ivan Baranchyk for the IBF belt, and has formerly held the European strap.

Mohamed Mimoune, another ex-European champion, should be a familiar face on these shores following the Frenchman's classy points win over Sam Eggington in 2017.

Mohamed Mimoune defeated Sam Eggington in Manchester

Kazakhstan's Zhankosh Turarov holds a perfect 24-fight record, demonstrating his punch power with 17 stoppage victories.

Tyrone McKenna engaged Davies in a fiery war of words in recent months and the Belfast man will be keen to settle their feud as he attempts to reach the final.

Tyrone McKenna could be on a collision course with Davies

Akeem Ennis-Brown has already impressed on the domestic scene, defeating current British champion Chris Jenkins last year, while fellow unbeaten contender Darren Surtees is also eager to earn the multi-fight deal.

Adam Smith, head of Sky Sports Boxing, said: "We were delighted to add The Golden Contract to our live schedule last week - and the super-lightweights should provide a barnstorming show in Bethnal Green.

"Some of the fighters have already displayed their qualities on Sky Sports shows, but there are also some new faces to look out for! It's difficult to pick a winner from this really exciting crop and we'll undoubtedly witness a few upsets, along with plenty of drama.

Katie Taylor tops a packed Manchester bill on November 2, live on Sky Sports

"November is going to be a huge month on Sky Sports and there will be more announcements coming very soon."

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn said: "The 140lb division is red-hot, both domestically and internationally, and, in October, Sky Sports have the very best of it.

"On October 19, Robbie Davies Jnr and Lewis Ritson battle it out for domestic supremacy in Newcastle and a week later Josh Taylor takes on Regis Prograis in a huge unification match-up at the O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Robbie Davies Jnr can settle his super-lightweight feud with Lewis Ritson

"The fighters in The Golden Contract have a great chance to gatecrash both these scenes, it's a great line-up that will be full of drama."

MTK global professional development coordinator Jamie Conlan said: "It's going to be another great night at London's most iconic boxing stronghold. What a group of fighters this is at 140lb - and the exciting thing is there's still one more to be added to the mix!

"There are so many intriguing possible quarter-final match-ups here and the place will be absolutely rocking on the night as the hopefuls bid to take the first step towards that life-changing Golden Contract."

The Golden Contract begins with the featherweight quarter-finals as Ryan Walsh, Jazza Dickens and Leigh Wood join a strong field of 126lb fighters at York Hall, Bethnal Green on October 4, live on Sky Sports.