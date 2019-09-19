Kovalev vs Canelo: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez conscious of Sergey Kovalev's ability to 'end the fight'

Canelo is aiming for a title in a fourth division

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is wary that Sergey Kovalev can win their fight "with one punch", according to his trainer.

Canelo will step up two weight classes to challenge for Kovalev's WBO light-heavyweight title on November 2 in Las Vegas, an attempt to win a major belt in a fourth division.

"The big fighters? Only the ones who leave a footprint become these kind of fighters," said Canelo's trainer Eddy Reynoso at a press conference.

"We know Kovalev well and we know the challenge that we are facing. He is a great fighter who leaves everything in the ring.

"With one punch, he can end the fight.

"We want Saul to have the four championships in this division."

Sergey Kovalev is the defending WBO light-heavyweight champion

Canelo, the reigning world middleweight champion, said: "I know it will be the most difficult fight of my [career]."

Canelo beat Danny Jacobs with the IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles at stake in his most recent fight. He drew and won two classic fights with Gennadiy Golovkin, who will next contest the newly-vacant IBF belt with Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Canelo delayed the announcement of his next fight pending the result of Kovalev's mandatory title defence in his hometown of Chelyabinsk against Britain's Anthony Yarde. Kovalev won in the 11th round.

Kovalev said about Canelo: "This is a very big test for me, because this is one of the best fighters in the world."

The rivals shared their first face-off on Wednesday night where Kovalev's five-inch height advantage was clear.

"[Kovalev] is very anxious," his trainer Buddy McGirt exclusively told Sky Sports.

"After he lost to Andre Ward and [Eleider] Alvarez there was a lot of negative stuff being said about him, so I think he's out to prove the critics wrong.

"I'm not looking at us being the bigger, stronger guy. My goal is to be the better guy that night. [Kovalev's] boxing IQ is very underrated."