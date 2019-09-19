Sam Eggington defeats Orlando Fiordigiglio by second-round TKO

Sam Eggington needed just two rounds to blast Orlando Fiordigiglio away in Florence, Italy on Thursday night.

The Birmingham man whipped a succession of short right hands that instantly hurt Fiordigiglio, who was saved by the referee while still on his feet.

Eggington, a former British and European champion, picked up the IBF international super-welterweight title by beating the organisation's fifth-ranked contender.

He had lost brutally to Liam Smith earlier this year in what was his sixth career defeat but, just six months later, suddenly finds himself in contention for much bigger opportunities.

Fiordigiglio had won 31 of 33 fights beforehand, and was boxing locally, but had no answer to Eggington's far superior power.

Jordan Gill won a unanimous decision against Yesner Talavera, his first fight back since losing his unbeaten record, and Luther Clay outpointed Dario Morello.

