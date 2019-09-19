James Dielhenn
Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn
Sam Eggington defeats Orlando Fiordigiglio by second-round TKO
Last Updated: 19/09/19 10:54pm
Sam Eggington needed just two rounds to blast Orlando Fiordigiglio away in Florence, Italy on Thursday night.
🔙SAVAGE SAM IS BACK!🔙@eggington_sam produced a blistering performance in Tuscany to stop Orlando Fiordigiglio in SPECTACULAR fashion 😱💥 pic.twitter.com/4QLMQuG9Ts— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 19, 2019
The Birmingham man whipped a succession of short right hands that instantly hurt Fiordigiglio, who was saved by the referee while still on his feet.
Eggington, a former British and European champion, picked up the IBF international super-welterweight title by beating the organisation's fifth-ranked contender.
He had lost brutally to Liam Smith earlier this year in what was his sixth career defeat but, just six months later, suddenly finds himself in contention for much bigger opportunities.
Fiordigiglio had won 31 of 33 fights beforehand, and was boxing locally, but had no answer to Eggington's far superior power.
Jordan Gill won a unanimous decision against Yesner Talavera, his first fight back since losing his unbeaten record, and Luther Clay outpointed Dario Morello.
View this post on Instagram
Buzzing to be back with a dominant win over a tough opponent tonight in Florence! Thanks for the support, looking forward to a big fight before the end of the year 👀👊🏽 Thanks @eddiehearn @davidcoldwell @matchroomboxing @matchroomboxingitaly for the opportunity 🙌🏽 @dazn_it @skysportsboxing
"CLAY TOO CLASSY!"— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 19, 2019
Our commentary team @MrAndyClarke & @mattmacklin were very impressed with @LutherClay95's performance 👏
👀Tune in to Sky Sports Action NOW for Orlando Fiordigiglio vs @eggington_sam pic.twitter.com/NPihGW8IVl
Errol Spence Jr and Shawn Porter meet in a world welterweight title unification fight on Saturday September 28, live on Sky Sports.