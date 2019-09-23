Nigel Benn to make 'major announcement' ahead of reported boxing return

Nigel Benn (left) celebrates with son Conor at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow

Former super-middleweight world champion Nigel Benn looks set to announce a return to boxing at the age of 55.

Benn, whose last professional bout was 23 years ago, has called a press conference for Thursday at which he will make "a major announcement relating to his future career".

His comeback fight is expected to take place on November 23 in Birmingham - an encounter which will be licensed by the British and Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA), rather than the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

Benn last fought in 1996, when he lost his world title rematch against Steve Collins.

Benn's son Conor turned professional in 2016 and has a record of 15-0 at welterweight.