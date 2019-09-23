David Price must carefully select his next opponent after resurrecting his heavyweight ambitions

4:51 David Price reflects on win over David Allen and relishes future fights David Price reflects on win over David Allen and relishes future fights

David Price has resurrected his heavyweight ambitions with a recent run of victories, but the Liverpudlian is now considering his most crucial career move.

Price is back. Bellowing out victory cries following a dominant win over David Allen, the 36-year-old sent a resounding message to any doubters, or believers, that he is far from finished with boxing.

Back in March, there had been loud talk about retirement from opponent Kash Ali, who had vowed to send the Merseysider into alternative employment with a resounding victory. A violent rage engulfed Price, his usual calm was shattered by Ali's demeaning comments, and few had seen him speak with such venom in front of the cameras.

Kash Ali sparked a heated feud with Price before the domestic clash in March

By the time the first bell had chimed at Liverpool's Echo Arena, Price had retrieved his discipline and Ali, unable to deliver on his brash promises, instead bit the local man to instigate his instant disqualification.

It wasn't the most satisfying of victories for Price, just like his December stoppage of Tom Little, who complained angrily about the referee's intervention, but the former British champion was adding to his tally in the win section.

Ali was disqualified for biting in the fifth round at The Echo Arena

A domestic clash with Allen would prove a more thorough examination of Price's credentials as a resurgent contender, with the in-form Doncaster man being tipped by many to triumph at The O2.

Price decided to grin and bear it while all the hullabaloo, hype and humour centred around the affable Allen. Like a poker player with a superior hand, Price patiently waited for a moment to flip his cards and give a knowing smile.

Price could not contain his emotion after victory over Allen at The O2 in July

Those solid, fundamental skills of a firm jab and a ramrod right hand were used to grind down Allen's resistance, giving a bruising reminder of Price's enduring capabilities.

The next step is always precarious in the top division, with heavy-handed contenders and faded former champions queuing up for a pay day, and Price might still appear an inviting proposition.

But there were no signs of vulnerability against Allen, only the appearance of a 6'8" tall man in total command.

Price is considering options for a fight before the end of the year

Price is one notable win away from being mentioned as a world title challenger, although he must retrace a path where he stumbled before while mixing with fringe-level fighters.

Size, power and strength, the necessary qualities at heavyweight, will need to be in Price's favour, particularly at his advancing years, but he might be one swing away from facing one of the sport's giants.

Watch Shawn Porter's unification clash with Errol Spence Jr from 2am on Sunday on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.