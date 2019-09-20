Billy Joe Saunders will defend his WBO super-middleweight title in Los Angeles in November

Billy Joe Saunders will fight in the USA for the first time in November

Billy Joe Saunders will make his US debut when he defends his WBO super-middleweight title in Los Angeles on November 9.

The WBO champion will appear on the undercard of the rematch between YouTube rivals KSI and Logan Paul at Staples Center, with an opponent expected to be named next week.

Saunders (28-0-KO13) became a two-weight world champion earlier this year when he outclassed Shefast Isufi in Stevenage to claim the 168lb belt.

Since then, Saunders has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom and he hopes to impress in California on his way to possible fights with the likes of Callum Smith, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

"It feels like my professional debut all over again," said Saunders.

"I'm very excited to fight in front of the American fans for the first time in my professional career. The Staples Center is an unbelievable venue and I'm hearing that 20,000 people are expected to be packed in on the night.

"It's a great chance to get some new fans on board and a chance to capitalise on putting my name in the big lights in America. The KSI vs Logan Paul rematch has really captured the imagination of the British and American public and it's something that sells. Fair play to them both, it's going to be a great show.

0:51 Billy Joe Saunders outlines who he wants to fight after joining Matchroom Boxing and Sky Sports Billy Joe Saunders outlines who he wants to fight after joining Matchroom Boxing and Sky Sports

"People say, 'oh you're on the undercard', but I feel like we're all sharing the show, we're all absorbing that energy off the fans. I've seen the numbers they attract, over six million people watched the press conference alone, and all eyes will be on us on November 9.

"I'm looking forward to making my debut with Matchroom Boxing. It's time to really put my impressing shoes on and put my name out there for those big fights to be made."

Saunders signed with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom in August

Matchroom Sport managing director Eddie Hearn added: "I'm really pleased for Billy that he will get to make his US debut on November 9 at the superb Staples Center.

"Everyone in the sport knows that he is one of the best out there at 160lbs and 168lbs and he wanted the opportunity to prove that he IS the best.

"This event will be huge with a chance for Billy to box in front of a huge global audience of boxing fans and a casual audience that we hope will fall in love with our sport. A strong performance in November can set up all the mega fights for him in 2020."