Billy Joe Saunders signs promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

The undefeated 29-year-old became a two-weight world champion when he claimed the WBO super-middleweight title with a wide points win over Shefat Isufi in Stevenage in May.

Saunders had previously held the WBO middleweight belt, winning the title with a majority decision victory over Andy Lee in 2015, and made successful defences against the likes of Willie Monroe Jr and David Lemieux.

After linking up with Hearn, he is now targeting huge middleweight fights with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Demetrius Andrade, or a big domestic clash at super-middleweight against Callum Smith.

"This move is going to benefit me massively," said Saunders. "Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing can put me right out on the branch for those big fights. I'm on Golovkin and Canelo's turf. Those fights make financial sense and they make sense because we're on the same network.

"I will go where the big fights are and I can fluctuate between middle and super-middle. If the big fights are at middleweight, then I'll have them at middle. If they're at super-middleweight, then I'll have them at super. I'm a world champion at super-middle, so if anyone wants to come and try to win a belt, then I've got one of the most recognised belts out there and I'm open to big offers.

"I'm a good talker but I can also walk the walk. Matchroom are going to give me more publicity and more exposure for these big fights and that's what I need. Once people see me and they see what I'm about, they'll want to see me in those big fights.

"I can't wait to be involved in those big nights that I've seen Matchroom put on over the years. If that means fighting at 168lbs or 8lbs lighter then that's no problem. I'm ready to go and I'm hoping to be out at the end of October or early November."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "Welcome to the big league Billy Joe! This is a huge signing for us and the perfect place for Billy to be.

"Everyone in boxing knows how good Billy is and now he is going to get the chance to prove it against the elite.

"He holds a world title at 168, but can also make 160 comfortably and when you look at the fighters we work with across our platforms, this was an obvious link up.

"Fighters need to be motivated with regular dates and solid deliverable plans - now Billy finally has that you will see him shine on both sides of the Atlantic."

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing, said, "I'm absolutely delighted that Billy Joe Saunders has been announced as Eddie Hearn's latest signing for Matchroom Boxing.

"Billy Joe is a huge talent, with mouth-watering fights available at middleweight and super-middleweight, including Canelo, GGG, Demetrius Andrade, Danny Jacobs and that big domestic clash with Callum Smith.

"We're very excited to have him on Sky Sports and look forward to seeing Billy Joe involved in some massive fights in the near future."