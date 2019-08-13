Billy Joe Saunders: Watch live stream of his press conference

Billy Joe Saunders has joined promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing - watch a live stream of his first press conference here.

The WBO super-middleweight champion, previously a titleholder at middleweight, will pursue major opportunities in both weight divisions.

Saunders and Hearn will outline their plan for his career at Tuesday's press conference in London from 10.30am.

Callum Smith, in a major all-British unification fight? Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez? Gennady Golovkin?

Tune into the live stream at the top of this page to hear from Saunders and Hearn.