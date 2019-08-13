Billy Joe Saunders: Watch live stream of his press conference
Last Updated: 13/08/19 10:39am
Billy Joe Saunders has joined promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing - watch a live stream of his first press conference here.
NEW SIGNING!@bjsaunders_ has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with @EddieHearn's @MatchroomBoxing— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 13, 2019
FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/FvTRDSAuw7 pic.twitter.com/4VPZJmpJFz
The WBO super-middleweight champion, previously a titleholder at middleweight, will pursue major opportunities in both weight divisions.
Saunders and Hearn will outline their plan for his career at Tuesday's press conference in London from 10.30am.
Callum Smith, in a major all-British unification fight? Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez? Gennady Golovkin?
