Ruiz Jr vs Joshua II: Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker could meet on Saudi Arabia undercard, says Eddie Hearn

Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker are both "up for the fight"

Derek Chisora against Joseph Parker is being considered for the undercard to Anthony Joshua's rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua's return fight against Ruiz Jr has been confirmed for neutral ground in Diriyah on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as 'AJ' looks to reclaim his three heavyweight world titles and continue on his journey to becoming the undisputed king.

Hearn, who was in London to formally announce the mega rematch, wants to build an "incredible undercard" and a Chisora-Parker showdown could be the first addition to the fascinating "Clash on the Dunes."

Joseph Parker is up for that fight, so is Derek. That could be a fight for the undercard of Ruiz Jr-AJ II. Eddie Hearn

"With Chisora and Parker, there's been lots of talk," Hearn told Sky Sports. "I owe David Haye a call today to try and make that fight.

"Joseph Parker is up for that fight, so is Derek. That could even be a fight for the undercard of Ruiz Jr-AJ II.

0:49 Hearn believes Joshua's fight against Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia on December 7 "could change boxing forever" Hearn believes Joshua's fight against Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia on December 7 "could change boxing forever"

"We're looking to build an incredible undercard in Diriyah on December 7, Parker against Chisora would be a big fight for that undercard."

The New Zealander's manager David Higgins has previously stated their willingness to face Chisora, believing that Parker, the former WBO champion, would be a fitting addition to the Saudi bill.

"If a show, like the Ruiz-Joshua rematch, was put together, in a way there's unfinished business between all three of them," Higgins said last month.

"Parker, the first man to take Joshua the distance. Parker, the only man to beat Andy Ruiz. Ruiz, the only man to beat Joshua, and so there's a sort of triangular rivalry of unfinished business between Joshua, Parker and Ruiz.

"Of course it [Parker vs Chisora] could happen in the UK. It might even headline an O2 type show, but I guess the other option would be to look it as an undercard to a big show."