Joseph Parker open to October fight with Derek Chisora, says David Higgins

Joseph Parker relishes a potential fight with Derek Chisora

Joseph Parker's message was 'make it happen' after watching Derek Chisora's ruthless knockout win and would be open to an October fight, says manager David Higgins.

The New Zealander remains determined to face Chisora in a potentially explosive encounter later this year after the British heavyweight demolished Artur Szpilka inside two rounds at The O2.

Parker has linked up with promoter Eddie Hearn, who has voiced his desire to stage the fight at the same venue on October 26, a date which Higgins believes would fit into the New Zealander's future plans.

Chisora produced a vintage performance against Artur Szpilka

Asked about Parker's opinion on Chisora's win, Higgins told Sky Sports: "He was impressed, but he won't shy away, he won't take a backward step.

"Chisora looked good and Joseph's message was 'make the fight, make it happen!'

We're ready and willing, and we just need to get this formalised quick. David Higgins

"That date is absolutely plausible, provided that everyone moves quick. I'm sure that Joseph Parker would absolutely be happy with that scenario.

"We're ready and willing, and we just need to get this formalised quick."

Parker suffered back-to-back defeats to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte on past trips to Britain, despite producing creditable performances, and Higgins is wary of the threat posed by Chisora.

"If Derek shows up and lands a big bomb he could win the fight, but if Joseph fights the way we know he can at his best, he'll win the fight.

"It's one of those fights that could go either way among two household names now. It will be exciting and explosive."

Since David Haye assumed management of Chisora's career, he has repeatedly called for a clash with Parker, and Higgins is relishing a verbal battle with the former world champion.

"It's all part of the business, gamesmanship," he said. "David Haye was a very accomplished fighter, I certainly wasn't.

"He's also witty and an astute analyst and talker. We have a lot of respect for David Haye.

"Our job is to advocate for our respective fighters and talk up their strengths and analyse their respective weaknesses. I'm sure they'll be a bit of gamesmanship in the build-up to any fight."