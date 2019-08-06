Callum Smith can set up massive unification clash with Billy Joe Saunders, says trainer Joe Gallagher

Callum Smith will soon announce details of next world title defence

Callum Smith’s unification clash with Billy Joe Saunders has "got to happen", but the WBA ‘super’ champion is firstly set to announce details of a homecoming fight.

The unbeaten super-middleweight is expected to return to these shores after his June knockout win over Hassan N'Dam in New York, with dates in September and October being considered for a possible fight in Liverpool.

A domestic showdown with WBO champion Saunders is a favourable option for the future, despite a rejected offer in recent months, and trainer and manager Joe Gallagher believes the rival champions can attract a huge audience.

"Hopefully there should be an announcement soon that Callum will announce his fight date and everything else, and it will be back in the UK," Gallagher told Sky Sports.

Billy Joe Saunders holds the WBO super-middleweight belt

"Possibly back end of September, early October, that's the time frame we're looking at, but it could be announced as early as this week.

"He's a champion, all the other world champions are tied up at the moment. We don't know what's happening with Billy Joe Saunders. The offer wasn't good enough and that's a fight that's got to happen next year outdoors. Get it built up and everything else."

Smith has voiced his desire in the past for a bout to be staged at Anfield and Gallagher insists Saunders could be lured to his fighter's hometown.

He said: "Next year definitely, outdoors yes, why wouldn't he?

"That's a huge fight by the time it's built and it's generated, and it gets the audience that's deserving of a unification fight.

"Of course he would take that. Billy Joe, he doesn't duck a challenge, but that's a fight for next year definitely."

The World Boxing Super Series winner had been linked with a fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, but an offer never materialised and the Mexican star has since been stripped of his IBF middleweight belt after failing to agree a mandatory defence against Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is yet to confirm his next opponent

"Canelo mentioned Callum Smith and when we fought, we said right, okay then you mentioned us, right we've fought now, because we had Hassan N'Dam, let's do the fight.

"Obviously you've seen Canelo now, he's been stripped, he's struggling for opponents and I've said if they want the fight then make some offers or do something, but if not, we're going to carry on.

"Like I say, Callum Smith will fight again, whether that's in Liverpool in his next fight, which would be great for a homecoming for him, and then we'll see after that.

"We'll see what champions are available and try and get a big fight before Christmas in a unification."