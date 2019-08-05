Lomachenko vs Campbell: Vasiliy Lomachenko is close to unbeatable, says Anthony Crolla

Vasiliy Lomachenko is close to unbeatable, but Luke Campbell has better attributes for this month's world title showdown, says the Ukrainian star's former opponent Anthony Crolla.

The British lightweight will pit his skills against the supremely talented Lomachenko, with the WBC, WBA 'Super' and WBO titles at stake on August 31 at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Crolla was on the receiving end of a clinical performance from Lomachenko, suffering a fourth-round knockout defeat in Los Angeles in April, and could not find any obvious weakness in the world champion.

"I think he's the complete fighter - speed, defence," Crolla told Sky Sports.

"He hits harder than you expect as well. He varies the power up very well and just so clever, so clever at reading fighters.

"No man's unbeatable, but he's close to it."

Campbell, like Lomachenko, claimed gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games and Crolla believes the southpaw's technical prowess will help him to withstand any early attacks.

I think he'll keep it long, but I do believe at some point in the fight, Lomachenko will catch up with him. Anthony Crolla

"I believe it's the toughest test in boxing. I experienced it first-hand," said the former WBA champion.

"I think Luke has the better tools for the job than what I had stylistically, and I think for the first sort of three rounds or so, he might have a little bit of success.

"I think he'll keep it long, but I do believe at some point in the fight, Lomachenko will catch up with him."

