Chris Eubank Jr warns Billy Joe Saunders 'will get what's coming'

Chris Eubank Jr has accused Billy Joe Saunders of avoiding him - but warns he will "get what's coming" when they eventually share a ring.

A potential rematch between the two Brits - who both fought most recently at super middleweight - has been mooted since their first fight in November 2014.

Saunders won that fight in London by split decision, but Eubank Jr insists he will have his revenge.

He told Sky Sports News: "We've been trying to make that fight for years. Whenever it happens, it happens.

"He's not really a priority for me right now because there's so many other big names out there. But when that fight happens, he'll get what's coming, and I'll be able to move on."

Billy Joe Saunders extended his record to 28 wins from 28 fights when he defeated Shefat Isufi in May

Asked whether he felt Saunders had been avoiding him, or whether the rematch has not been arranged because of contractual reasons, Eubank Jr said: "Both.

"He doesn't want to fight unless he's getting paid a crazy amount of money. But at this stage, the fight can be made; it's just when and where."

While he is unsure when he will get another shot at Saunders, Eubank - who won the IBO super-middleweight title when defeating James DeGale in February - says his next fight will be announced imminently.

"I haven't been as active as I wanted to be this year," the 29-year-old admitted. "I said I wanted to fight three times this year and I've only fought once.

"I will definitely be fighting before the year's out. It will be within the next couple of months and there will be an announcement in the next couple of weeks on the opponent and venue."

Eubank Jr also offered his thoughts on the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr, which takes place on December 7 in Saudi Arabia, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The 29-year-old believes Joshua can comfortably avenge his defeat to Ruiz Jr - the first of his professional career - as long as he approaches the fight with the right "mindset".

"AJ is a champion," Eubank Jr. "I think if he goes in there with the right mindset, he can do the business easily. He just didn't have the right mindset to do it in the first fight.

"I think he maybe underestimated him - as we all did, especially when you're fighting a guy that doesn't look like a fighter.

"But he underestimated him, he paid the price, and now I'm sure he's going to be fighting like his life depends on it.

"He wants his belts back. He's worked so hard to achieve what he's achieved - I don't think he'll allow Ruiz to upset him again."