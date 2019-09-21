Ruiz Jr vs Joshua: Andy Ruiz Jr wants undisputed title fight next if he defeats Anthony Joshua

Andy Ruiz Jr hopes a rematch victory over Anthony Joshua will set up an undisputed world title fight against the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury winner.

The Mexican completed a stunning stoppage win over Joshua in June to become the unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion and the heavyweight duo will share the ring again in Saudi Arabia on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Wilder is expected to defend his WBC belt against Luis Ortiz in a rematch before a second fight with Fury, and Ruiz Jr is determined to add the last remaining major world title.

"Of course, I'm just missing one belt," said Ruiz Jr. "One belt to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world and that's the goal, but I don't want to look past Anthony Joshua.

"I want to defeat him one more time, because there's a lot of critics saying that it's a lucky shot, that I'm going to lose. I'm using all the negative energy to positive energy, so we're going to win."

Ruiz Jr has already riled Fury on social media, giving a mocking assessment of the British fighter's hard-fought points win over Otto Wallin.

But the Wilder fight could be easier to make for Ruiz Jr, with both linked to Al Haymon's Premier Boxing Champions, although talk of another tempting blockbuster bout has not turned the Californian's head.

"No, something like that, but I don't want to look past Anthony Joshua. My eyes are on the prize with him, so after I win that fight, then I can fight Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury.

"We're in the same team, so I think it will be good."