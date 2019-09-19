Sergey Kovalev anxious to receive recognition in Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez fight, says trainer Buddy McGirt

Sergey Kovalev will make his next WBO title defence against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in November

Sergey Kovalev is "very anxious" to receive recognition in the Saul Alvarez fight and will use skill, not superior strength against 'Canelo', says trainer Buddy McGirt.

The WBO light-heavyweight champion defends his belt against the Mexican star, who is bidding to become a four-weight world-title holder, in Las Vegas on November 2.

Kovalev recently met with McGirt to discuss the upcoming clash with 'Canelo', and the renowned trainer says the Russian is extremely eager to pull off a career-defining win.

Canelo is one of the world's finest pound-for-pound fighters

"I think that boxing needs a fight like this," McGirt told Sky Sports. "Kovalev needs a challenge, Canelo, he's beat everybody. I respect Canelo for what he's doing, jumping up to 175. I really respect that, it shows a true champion, and I just think that it's going to be a great night of boxing.

"He [Kovalev] is very anxious. After he lost to Ward and (Eleider) Alvarez there was a lot of negative stuff being said about him, so I think he's out to prove the critics wrong."

Asked if Kovalev wants to be acknowledged as one of the world's elite, McGirt replied: "Yes, I believe so. He's fought everybody they put in front of him, and I just think that he deserves it.

"He kept the light-heavyweight division exciting when it wasn't exciting."

'Canelo' is pushing his own boundaries as he enters the highest weight class of his career, but McGirt says Kovalev will not be reliant on the size and power that overwhelmed Anthony Yarde in last month's stoppage win.

"I'm not looking at us being the bigger, stronger guy. My goal is to be the better guy that night," said McGirt. "His [Kovalev's] boxing IQ is very underrated.

"Canelo is a hell of a fighter, he's very smart, his boxing IQ is high as well. I don't think, as far as physical-wise, I don't think it's that much of a risk for him.

"I'm not looking at power. I'm looking at skill and like I said, I'm looking at being the best guy that night.

"Sergey's experience is really going to play a major part in this fight."