KSI vs Logan Paul rematch could get 2019's biggest boxing audience, says Eddie Hearn

KSI's rematch with YouTube rival Logan Paul could attract the biggest boxing audience of the year after 10 million watched the first press conference, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The hugely popular YouTube personalities renewed their rivalry in Los Angeles at the weekend, trading a tirade of insults ahead of their boxing rematch at the Staples Center on November 9.

KSI and Paul have registered as professional boxers after their white-collar amateur bout ended in a majority draw last August in Manchester and Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn is expecting massive public demand to see their second fight.

"Seven hundred thousand people watched the press conference live, just on their YouTube streams," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"I think it's up to 10million people have watched the press conference now. This fight is probably going to be the most-watched fight of the year.

"It is crazy, but they are at least respecting the code. They've turned pro, no head guards, 10 ounce gloves. I don't think they know what they have let themselves in for on that one."

Having harnessed the pulling power of KSI and Paul on social media, Hearn is creating a fight bill to include rising US contender Devin Haney and Britain's world champion Billy Joe Saunders in a bid to attract a fresh fan base.

"They've trained hard, they're in good shape, they can fight, but now the responsibility on us is to make sure that we showcase great boxing to this new audience," said Hearn.

"That's why Devin Haney, Billy Joe Saunders are probably going to be on the undercard as well, because it's one thing attracting millions of new fans to the sport, can we keep them? That's the new challenge.

"Even if we can keep one per cent, it's great for boxing.

"Madness, total madness. I don't know what's going to happen. Staples Center is going to be crazy and hopefully we can grow the sport and keep these fans in the sport, and show them some greatness while we're there with Devin and Billy."