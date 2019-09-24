Ruiz Jr vs Joshua: Anthony Joshua's options to solve sparring issues ahead of rematch

0:44 'No major changes to AJ's team' 'No major changes to AJ's team'

Anthony Joshua had problems with sparring before his first fight with Andy Ruiz Jr – how could he address that before the rematch?

Joshua lost his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles to Ruiz Jr in June but aims to regain them on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, by revamping his preparation.

"Sparring is key," promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports. "This time we have identified more sparring partners.

Anthony Joshua will lock horns again with Andy Ruiz Jr in December

"They will be different to last time when we only had five weeks and some guys weren't available. Last time it was very difficult to bring anyone in.

"This time we are bringing in half-a-dozen fresh guys who should suit the style of Ruiz Jr better.

"It's so difficult to replicate the style of Andy Ruiz. The guy is 6ft 2ins, he's 19st, and he's got speed like a middleweight."

Joshua denied rumours that he was knocked out during sparring before the first fight when he spoke to AJ: The Untold Truth.

He said: "You can't even enjoy your training and work on things without someone trying to make up false allegations, and trying to get five minutes of fame."

Example sparring partners compared to Ruiz Jr Height Reach Weight Andy Ruiz Jr 6’2’’ 74'' 19st 2lbs Oscar Rivas 6’1’’ 77'' 17st 1lbs Michael Hunter 6'2'' 80'' 15st 12lbs Robert Alphonso 6'4'' 18st 7lbs

Oscar Rivas knocked Dillian Whyte down

Oscar Rivas, the previously-unbeaten contender who was outpointed by Dillian Whyte, would bring a compact style with a punch worth respecting.

Rivas floored Whyte in their fight earlier this summer and is almost exactly the same height as Ruiz Jr, albeit two stone lighter.

Michael Hunter (R) beat Sergey Kuzmin this month

Michael Hunter, who is also promoted by Hearn, is a fast-rising contender who harbours his own hopes of becoming heavyweight champion. For now, he could replicate the hand speed and punch output of Ruiz Jr.

Hunter is one of the fastest heavyweights and is identical to Ruiz Jr in height, but far lighter and does not hit as hard.

Robert Alphonso (L) has similar measurements but also shares a promoter with Ruiz Jr

The dark horse is Cuban standout Robert Alphonso who has the height and bulk that could best replicate Ruiz Jr.

He is unbeaten in 20 pro fights and last won on the Deontay Wilder vs Dominic Breazeale undercard, but is promoted by Premier Boxing Champions (like Wilder and Ruiz Jr) so might not be too willing to assist Joshua.