Spence Jr vs Porter: Heated pre-fight press conference before unification clash
"He didn't knock out 135lbs Mikey Garcia so he ain't knocking out 147lbs 'Showtime' Shawn Porter."
Errol Spence Jr told Shawn Porter that he fights like he’s “drowning and doesn’t know how to swim” as tensions rose at the pre-fight press conference.
"You're an in-shape street fighter.
"I'm ready for anything he can bring to the table. He's been talking a lot, and I want to knock him out."
Porter, the WBC champion, replied: "He keeps saying the same things. He wants to knock me out, and so on and so forth.
"But he didn't knock out 135lbs Mikey Garcia so he ain't knocking out 147lbs 'Showtime' Shawn Porter.
"Nobody complains about me when I get out of the ring. People complained you couldn't knock out 135lbs Mikey Garcia.
"I'll be there until the last round."
Spence Jr claimed: "We'll see, it might not be the last round.
"I'm ready for a dog fight, whatever it takes to win."
The winner will take home the IBF and WBC titles and move closer to welterweight supremacy - Terence Crawford holds the division's WBO belt and Manny Pacquiao is the WBA champion.