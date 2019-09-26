Spence Jr vs Porter: Heated pre-fight press conference before unification clash

0:54 Spence Jr says Porter will be forced to fight on the front foot Spence Jr says Porter will be forced to fight on the front foot

Errol Spence Jr told Shawn Porter that he fights like he’s “drowning and doesn’t know how to swim” as tensions rose at the pre-fight press conference.

"Everybody knows I can swim," Porter hit back ahead of the world welterweight unification fight at 2am on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

Unbeaten IBF champion Spence Jr was critical of Porter, and warned on Wednesday night: "All his fights are close decisions and split decisions - that's the only way he can stay close to the top level fighters. That's about it.

"You're an in-shape street fighter.

"I'm ready for anything he can bring to the table. He's been talking a lot, and I want to knock him out."

Live Fight Night International Live on

THE TRUTH HURTS!@ErrolSpenceJr and @ShowtimeShawnP set for a welterweight unification fight with major ramifications



✍ Feature: https://t.co/5OdkXR9Hur pic.twitter.com/2i9siMGH1Y — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 23, 2019

Porter, the WBC champion, replied: "He keeps saying the same things. He wants to knock me out, and so on and so forth.

"But he didn't knock out 135lbs Mikey Garcia so he ain't knocking out 147lbs 'Showtime' Shawn Porter.

"Nobody complains about me when I get out of the ring. People complained you couldn't knock out 135lbs Mikey Garcia.

"I'll be there until the last round."

Spence Jr claimed: "We'll see, it might not be the last round.

Errol Spence Jr

Shawn Porter

"I'm ready for a dog fight, whatever it takes to win."

The winner will take home the IBF and WBC titles and move closer to welterweight supremacy - Terence Crawford holds the division's WBO belt and Manny Pacquiao is the WBA champion.