Anthony Joshua expected to be more agile for rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr, says promoter Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua is expected to display more agility and athleticism against Andy Ruiz Jr after receiving more time to hone his body for the rematch, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Britain's heavyweight star can avenge his shock defeat in a second world title fight with Ruiz Jr on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, after his preparations were disrupted before the stoppage loss at Madison Square Garden in June.

Joshua had primed himself for a physical encounter against Jarrell Miller, only for the American to fail a drug test, and instead was forced to contend with replacement Ruiz Jr, but AJ has now tailored his training especially for the Mexican.

"I think movement and looseness in this fight is quite important for him," Hearn told Sky Sports. "He's got to have that movement with him as well.

"I think with AJ, it's never about the weight, it's more about how he feels, how he's training, what he's doing.

Obviously against Ruiz, someone that's faster, it's probably better to be a little bit lighter and more fluid. Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua

"Against Jarrell Miller, it was more about size, because he was going to get walked down. He wanted to be big, strong, solid. Obviously against Ruiz, someone that's faster, it's probably better to be a little bit lighter and more fluid.

"I think there will probably be a little bit of focus on being that way in this fight, rather than preparing for Jarrell Miller, like they did for 70 per cent of their camp last time."

Joshua and Ruiz Jr will fly out to Riyadh 14 days ahead of the fight to use purpose-built training facilities and Hearn believes the Mexican champion will bring a similar physique into the rematch.

"He's never going to lose his speed," said the Matchroom Boxing boss.

"People saying 'he looks heavy', he's come in [to camp] heavy. It doesn't matter if he comes in heavier.

"He's still going to have the same speed, and he's still going to have the same style, and I expect him to be exactly the same weight that he was for the last fight."