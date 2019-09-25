Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller is considering first fight since failed drug test

Jarrell Miller could soon announce his next career move

Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller's promotional team are "working on possibilities" for the American heavyweight to return to the ring before the end of 2019.

The New Yorker failed drug tests ahead of a world heavyweight title fight with Anthony Joshua, who instead suffered a shock defeat to replacement opponent Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in June.

But Miller could fight again before the end of the year, with co-promoter Dmitriy Salita confirming the 31-year-old is considering options for his next career move.

"We are working on possibilities and hope to have Jarrell back in the ring before the end of the year," Salita told Sky Sports.

Miller has been absent from the ring since a fourth-round stoppage win over Bogdan Dinu in November last year.

He had engaged Joshua in a fiery war of words, even pushing the British star at a bad-tempered New York press conference, but was pulled from the fight after testing positive for banned substances.

Anthony Joshua is preparing for a second fight against Andy Ruiz Jr

Joshua will attempt to regain his WBA 'super, IBF and WBO belt when he faces Ruiz Jr in a rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.