Nigel Benn, aged 55, to fight Sakio Bika in first match-up since 1996

Nigel Benn with son Conor

Nigel Benn, at the age of 55, will fight for the first time in 23 years when he faces Sakio Bika.

🗣”I need closure.” @NigelGBenn has explained why he’s making a comeback to boxing 👇 pic.twitter.com/w40Hopv1Z4 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 26, 2019

3:30am Picked him up from Heathrow and went straight to the Gym, In Training Camp Together! #TeamBenn #TheDestroyer pic.twitter.com/NFdlJ7jF4B — Conor Nigel Benn (@ConorNigel) September 24, 2019

'The Dark Destroyer' makes his comeback in Birmingham on November 23 against another former world champion.

Benn, a legend of British boxing for his iconic rivalry with Chris Eubank Sr, retired in 1996 after three consecutive losses.

"I know how fit I am, and how I feel. Nothing to do with my age," Nigel Benn told Sky Sports.

"I need closure. I've not had closure.

"I'm not 'The Dark Destroyer' anymore. It's Nigel 'Benjamin Button' Benn. Forget about age. It's not about age."

His son Conor Benn has since emerged and is unbeaten in 15, and will fight again on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office, alongside Josh Taylor vs Regis Prograis and Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker.

Nigel Benn's 49th fight will now come against Bika, a 40-year-old who has only been out of the ring for two years.