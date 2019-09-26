Gennadiy Golovkin's IBF title fight against Sergiy Derevyanchenko is live on Sky Sports

Gennadiy Golovkin's world title fight is live on Sky Sports

Gennadiy Golovkin can become a world middleweight champion again when he battles Sergiy Derevyanchenko for the IBF belt on October 5, live on Sky Sports.

The Kazakh star's reign as a unified champion was ended by a hotly contested points loss to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez last September, but 'GGG' will regain the IBF strap with a victory over Derevyanchenko at New York's Madison Square Garden.

After a destructive win over Steve Rolls in June, Golovkin seeks another title triumph against a Ukrainian opponent who came agonisingly close to claiming the IBF belt in a split-decision loss to Daniel Jacobs in October last year.

'GGG' showcased his fearsome power against Steve Rolls

'Canelo' was stripped of the belt after failing to agree a defence against Derevyanchenko, and Golovkin can send out a message after his Mexican rival moved up to light-heavyweight to challenge WBO champion Sergey Kovalev on November 2.

Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn, who has signed a co-promotional deal with Golovkin, said: "I'm delighted to bring Gennadiy Golovkin against Sergiy Derevyanchenko to Sky Sports for UK fight fans to enjoy.

"It's always a special night at the Garden and I expect a brutal fight on October 5.

Tune in and don't miss it, but remember not to blink! Eddie Hearn

"Gennadiy has the chance to become a two-time world middleweight champion and Derevyanchenko will be coming to spoil the party. Tune in and don't miss it, but remember not to blink!"

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing, said: "Gennadiy Golovkin is one of the world's elite fighters and we are delighted to be showing his IBF title fight against Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

"GGG will be determined to prove that he remains a major force at middleweight, in the absence of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, as he strives for supremacy at 160lbs.

"We've covered a number of Golovkin's explosive wins on Sky - and he should supply more fireworks at Madison Square Garden."