Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez defeats Gennady Golovkin on majority decision

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez won the WBA and WBC middleweight titles by inflicting a first career defeat on Gennady Golovkin with a majority decision in a brutal showdown.

The Las Vegas fight came nearly a year to the day since a split-decision draw left the Kazakh boxer stunned.

Triple G was disappointed again, with two judges scoring the fight 115-113 in favour of Canelo and the third had it at 114-114.

The pair went blow for blow in the highly anticipated bout at the T-Mobile Arena, Canelo controlling the pace but Golovkin better with the jab in the early stages.

Canelo got in some strong bodywork in the second half of the fight but, into the 12th round, it was the champion who was pushing harder, landing a left hook and uppercut.

The Mexican's strong chin and even stronger resolve saw him go the distance and then take the three straps as Golovkin tasted defeat for the first time in 40 fights.

Alvarez, speaking in the aftermath of his narrow victory, did not shy away from the possibility of another clash with 'GGG'.

One of the best fights I’ve ever seen!! Ultimate competitors in @Canelo @GGGBoxing!! Salute to the both of you. Could watch y’all fight any day. 🙏🏾#KingTalk👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 16, 2018

"If the people want a third fight, we will do it again. But for now, I want to enjoy the moment with my family and my people," Alvarez said. "But if they want us to do it again, no doubt.

"It was very difficult and [Golovkin] is a great fighter. I tried to do [the knockout], but in the end, it was a great victory for Mexico. I want to thank my corner, which is the best in all of boxing.

"I am a great fighter and I am a great rival and I showed that tonight."

Golovkin, who was unable to speak to media immediately after the fight as the doctor was stitching up his eye, seemed unhappy with the final decision but was also keen on a third chapter to their feud.

"I'm not going to say who won tonight, because the victory belongs to Canelo, according to the judges," said Golovkin.

"I thought I fought better than he did. We would like to have a third fight, we will negotiate that, that's what we want."

