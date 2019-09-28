Spence Jr vs Porter: Errol Spence Jr and Shawn Porter successfully weighed in for unification clash

Errol Spence Jr faces Shawn Porter live on Sky Sports

Errol Spence Jr and Shawn Porter appeared in peak condition as they were bang on the welterweight limit for their unification clash in Los Angeles.

The undefeated Spence Jr puts his IBF belt at stake against WBC champion Porter at the Staples Center in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports, and the rival champions could not be separated on the scales.

Both Americans weighed in at 147lbs, the required welterweight limit, and then flexed their muscles as they posed for photos on the stage.

The rival world champions will share the ring in Los Angeles

Spence Jr has successfully defended the IBF belt since stopping Kell Brook to take the title in 2017, while Porter claimed the WBC strap with a points victory over Danny Garcia last September.

On the undercard, Anthony Dirrell defends the WBC super-middleweight belt against David Benavidez in a clash which will be closely watched by Britain's Callum Smith, who holds the WBA 'Super' belt in that division.

Anthony Dirrell and David Benavidez made weight for WBC title clash

Smith told Sky Sports: "As it stands, though, I do think Benavidez is getting better and making fewer mistakes and if he turns up 100 per cent then he'll be far too good.

"Dirrell has had a hard career with some miles on the clock so this is probably a fight where Benavidez looks great."

Unbeaten rising star Mario Barrios also faces Russia's Batyr Akhmedov for the WBA super-lightweight title and Josesito Lopez takes on John Molina Jr in a showdown between two former world title challengers.

Watch Errol Spence Jr vs Shawn Porter from 2am in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event.