Wilder vs Ortiz: WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder to rematch Luis Ortiz

Deontay Wilder beat Luis Ortiz last year

Deontay Wilder will defend his WBC heavyweight title in a rematch against Luis Ortiz in Las Vegas on November 23.

The unbeaten American stopped the Cuban in the 10th round of a thrilling fight in March 2018, and Wilder has granted Ortiz a second shot at his WBC belt at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Ortiz, nicknamed 'King Kong', was floored in the fifth round and then staged a dramatic fightback in the seventh as Wilder was badly hurt before the bell.

Ortiz gave Wilder major problems

Wilder rallied to KO Ortiz

But the WBC champion recovered to deliver an explosive knockout of Ortiz, who was floored twice in the 10th before the fight was waved off.

Wilder faces Ortiz again before an expected rematch against Tyson Fury, with the British fighter declaring that he will battle the Alabama man in February following their split decision draw in December 2018.

Speaking after defeating Otto Wallin on points earlier this month, Fury said: "Deontay Wilder, I want you next!

"That's my fourth fight, it has put me in good stead for the big dosser, February 22."

Wilder said: "When I fought Ortiz, not only did he have the pedigree, but also he had the classification of being the boogeyman of the division.

"I agree with those who say that Luis Ortiz was my toughest fight to date. No one wanted to fight him and they still don't.

Wilder aims to stay unbeaten

Wilder celebrates after beating Ortiz

"In the rematch, there's more confidence and more motivation to do what I have to do. I've already seen the style before.

"It's going to make it more fun. I can't wait to see how he tries to handle me when I'm at my best."