Joseph Parker's team raise concerns about persistent fouls from Derek Chisora

Joseph Parker is ready for a brutal battle with Derek Chisora

Joseph Parker's sparring partners have been urged to repeatedly foul the New Zealander as his team raise concerns about Derek Chisora's conduct in O2 fight.

The former world champion has been undergoing punishing preparation for his upcoming clash with Chisora on the Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor bill at The O2 on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Trainer Kevin Barry has called for fighters to break the rules in sparring with Parker as he fears Chisora will attempt to unsettle the Kiwi with crude tactics.

"I've actually got some very good sparring guys," Barry told Sky Sports. "I won't name them. Guys who, one in particular, who is mimicking Chisora very well.

"Everything from leading with his head, using his elbows, and his forearms and low blows, and choking Joe with his arm, pushing Joe's head down. All the fouls that we know Derek Chisora has as part of his skill-set.

"My biggest concern about this whole fight is the officials. I'm hoping now that we've signed with Eddie - I'm not worried about the judges because they are going to be independent - but I'm worried about the referee. It's very, very important that we get a referee who can control a physical fight of this magnitude and can give us an even playing field.

"I think we've earned that from The BBBofC."

Manager David Higgins has become embroiled in rows about officiating in relation to Parker's last three trips to Britain, a points victory against Hughie Fury followed by decision defeats to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.

He angrily questioned the choice of referee for the Fury fight, while he was unhappy with the ring officials in the Joshua and Whyte fights, and has echoed Barry's views.

"Joseph Parker and Kevin Barry are 100 per cent right to be gravely concerned," said Higgins. "We've got a 100 per cent rate of unfair treatment in the UK by the officials. I invite the British public and media just to look at the tapes, you can see it. It's not opinion, it's fact.

"We would call for a level playing field, and we'll be scrutinising very closely the choice of referee, in particular, as well as the judges too. The referee has been the main issue for the three fights, rather than the judges.

"He's (Chisora) like Whyte, they look to win in any way possible, besides just boxing. He's now at the end of his career and he'll do anything. We're going to need a very strong referee that administers in a fair manner."

Parker is seeking his third successive win since the Whyte setback and is keen to avoid any controversy next month.

"In the past, there have been officials that weren't, for us, maybe the best," Parker told Sky Sports.

"I put my trust in my team to get neutral officials that can help officiate the fight in a way that's neutral and an even playing field.

"Again, things happen in boxing, but as long as we can try our best to get neutral officials, it will be good."