Joseph Parker's manager says Derek Chisora will be in utter disarray but is still wary of the Brit

Joseph Parker's manager David Higgins believes there is "utter disarray" in Derek Chisora's camp and he has told David Haye to forget about mind games ahead of the O2 fight.

The British heavyweight launched into an angry rant at last week's press conference, questioning why his crucial clash with Parker is not the main event on the Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor bill on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Chisora is yet to name a new trainer after splitting with David Coldwell, who guided him to an explosive win over Artur Szpilka in July, and Higgins playfully questioned whether the Londoner's manager Haye will be in the corner when the first bell rings.

Higgins told Sky Sports: "I'm assuming David Haye is the trainer, because no-one knows?

"I tell you what, their mental state is 10 times worse than mine, and that's saying something."

Parker has linked up with long-term head coach Kevin Barry in Las Vegas and Higgins says the New Zealander's stringent preparations will be in total contrast to Chisora.

"It's plain sailing for Parker in Vegas, it's utter disarray with Chisora in London, however, he remains dangerous.

"He's been in disarray before and pulled a rabbit out of a hat, so we don't underestimate Derek Chisora, or his camp at all, not one bit.

"We take them very seriously, in fact, it's a cracker of a fight. Might be one of the best heavyweight fights of the year at The O2 Arena. We're serious, but Joseph at his best should beat Chisora."

Haye crossed paths with Parker at last weekend's Tyson Fury-Otto Wallin fight, although Higgins dismissed suggestions that he could plant any seeds of doubt in the Kiwi's mind.

"They can try all the mind games they want, but it might even strengthen Parker," said Higgins. "It doesn't work on Parker, the mind games."

Asked about potential intimidation tactics from Chisora, Higgins added: "Joe will probably laugh at him, I reckon. I loved the performance at the last press conference."

On an action-packed night in the capital, Scotland's Taylor puts his IBF belt at stake against WBA 'Super' champion Prograis in the super-lightweight final of the World Boxing Super Series.

Lawrence Okolie also challenges Yves Ngabu for the European cruiserweight title and Ricky Burns battles Lee Selby in a must-win domestic clash.