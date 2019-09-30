Smith vs Ryder: David Price does not want to cash out yet after recent revival in heavyweight division

David Price was tempted to seek one final lucrative fight

David Price does not want to 'cash out yet' as the British heavyweight intends to defy his doubters by taking another step towards a world title fight.

The Merseysider will be targeting his fourth successive win on the Callum Smith-John Ryder bill in Liverpool on November 23, live on Sky Sports, with an opponent to be confirmed for Price.

After his dominant stoppage win over David Allen in July, Price admits he was tempted to pursue one final lucrative fight, but the 36-year-old still believes his greatest achievement lies ahead in his dramatic career.

Price pounded David Allen to a halt in the 10th round at The O2

Price said: "Initially after the fight, I was like 'right, I can get a big fight now and cash out'. But then, after a week or so, I was like, it's not the time to cash out yet. If I can play my cards right, and continue to perform, I can go further but not only that, it adds to the story which is already quite interesting.

"I could sit down with anyone and tell them the story of my career. I've had some ups and downs. I've had interesting things happen to me. You could write a book about it, but now I'm glad I've got the opportunity to fight on the Matchroom show, live on Sky Sports.

"The people seem to be getting behind me again, and yeah, just onwards and upwards."

I've never really used proving people wrong as a motivation, but that felt good to prove people wrong. David Price

Price revealed how the victory over Allen had instilled him with fresh self-belief, especially after he had been written off again ahead of a must-win domestic clash at The O2.

He said: "The Dave Allen fight was the first fight in a few years that I actually felt like I won, because even when I had won, I was analysing after it, I wasn't good enough. Kind of being a little too hard on myself, but that one I knew it was a performance and I ticked a lot of boxes at the end of it.

"I've never really used proving people wrong as a motivation, but that felt good to prove people wrong. I'm going to use this again to prove people wrong. I want people to keep doubting me."