Derek Chisora already targeted by top heavyweights after Joseph Parker's withdrawal from O2 fight

Derek Chisora could soon receive news of a highly-ranked opponent

Derek Chisora has already been targeted by a number of the world’s top heavyweights after Joseph Parker’s withdrawal - and a new opponent will be named in the next few days.

The British heavyweight is still set to appear on the Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor bill at The O2 on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with a crop of highly-ranked contenders swiftly offering to replace Parker, who pulled out of the scheduled fight through illness.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that former world champion Alexander Povetkin is on a growing shortlist for Chisora, which also includes Michael Hunter, Oscar Rivas and Otto Wallin.

Alexander Povetkin could head back to London after win over Hughie Fury

Hearn told Sky Sports: "We've had a number of calls from representatives of a lot of the top 15, looking to take this fight.

"Right now, the likes of Alexander Povetkin, Michael Hunter, Oscar Rivas, Otto Wallin, Manuel Charr and Martin Bakole are all in the mix - and we're looking to make a decision this weekend."

Oscar Rivas is among a list of names being considered by Eddie Hearn

Povetkin could make a swift return to The O2 following his unanimous decision win over Hughie Fury in August, while Colombia's Oscar Rivas also fought at the same venue in the summer, suffering a hard-fought points loss to Dillian Whyte in July.

American Michael Hunter has declared his interest in Chisora on social media following his impressive recent win over Sergey Kuzmin, and Otto Wallin might receive the opportunity to build on his battling points loss to Tyson Fury last month.

On a packed night of action, Scotland's Taylor puts his IBF belt at stake against WBA 'super' champion Prograis in the World Boxing Super Series final of the super-lightweight tournament.

Lawrence Okolie also challenges Yves Ngabu for the European cruiserweight title and Ricky Burns battles Lee Selby in a win-or-bust domestic clash.