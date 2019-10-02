Joseph Parker pulls out of Derek Chisora fight due to illness

Joseph Parker was due to face Derek Chisora in London on October 26

Joseph Parker has pulled out of his fight with Derek Chisora due to illness.

Parker was due to face Chisora at the O2 Arena in London on October 26, as the co-main event on the Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor bill - live on Sky Sports Box Office.

However, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed Parker had withdrawn from the fight on Wednesday morning.

He tweeted: "Due to illness, @joeboxerparker is out of the @DerekWarChisora fight on October 26.

"We are working on a suitable replacement and will make a further announcement this week."

A statement released by Team Parker revealed the heavyweight had been "unable to train and fight" due to a "health issue", but he intends to face Chisora in a rescheduled bout once he has fully recovered from illness.

"Joseph Parker has been battling a health issue at his Vegas training camp ahead of his 26 October fight," the statement read.

"Following detailed medical assessment, doctors have confirmed that Joseph Parker is not physically able to train or fight until medical clearance is given.

"A doctors' certificate has been provided to Joseph Parker's promoters Matchroom as this health issue will mean that Joseph Parker must withdraw from his scheduled fight against Derek Chisora on 26 October.

"The fight against Derek Chisora continues to be one that Joseph Parker and his team want. Once medical clearance is given, Team Parker wants to have the fight promptly rescheduled."