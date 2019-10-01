Tyson Fury healing well but trainer Ben Davison waiting to see if he recovers in time for Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury suffered nasty cuts in points win over Otto Wallin

Tyson Fury is ‘healing pretty quickly’ but it remains unclear whether he will recover from two cuts in time for a rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

Plans for the British heavyweight to challenge Wilder again in February have been thrown into doubt after Fury suffered nasty wounds above his right eye during last month's points win over Otto Wallin in Las Vegas.

Fury has since posted a video on social media, showing that all 47 stitches have been removed from the cuts, but trainer Ben Davison could not give a timescale on Fury's recovery process.

Deontay Wilder has announced a rematch with Luis Ortiz on November 23

"There's lots of people involved there," Davison told Sky Sports. "In terms of the cut, on Tyson's behalf, what I would say is I'm not an expert in that field, so I couldn't really make too much of a comment there.

"Obviously Tyson is a fighter. As long as he's 100 per cent, he's willing to fight. He's shown that time and time again.

"In terms of Wilder being ready, the broadcasters wanting it on that date, I couldn't comment there. In terms of the cut, like I say, I'm not an expert in that field, so we'll have to wait and see."

The former world champion's unbeaten record appeared to be in peril when the referee ruled that a punch had caused the initial cut, meaning that Wallin would have been awarded victory if the fight had been stopped.

Fury overcame Otto Wallin in last month's brutal victory in Las Vegas

But Fury battled his way to a unanimous decision win and Davison remains optimistic that he will return soon.

Asked if that was the most severe cut he had seen, Davison replied: "Yeah, for sure. Two of them as well.

"Obviously that one was the bigger one that looked worse, but the actual one that was affecting him most was the one on the eyelid, so like I say, with time they'll heal.

"I've always said Tyson is a freak of nature so he's healing pretty quickly and pretty well."

Promoter Eddie Hearn has raised fresh questions about Wilder-Fury II, suggesting the American will not commit to the second fight until he finds out the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Andy Ruiz Jr faces Anthony Joshua again in Diriyah on December 7

"I don't see how the February fight with Fury can happen," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"To be honest with you, I think the whole world is looking at Joshua-Ruiz, and I don't think anything will happen until that fight takes place, because you've got Joshua, Ruiz who's with the PBC and Al Haymon, so is Deontay Wilder.

"If Ruiz beats Joshua, they'll be looking to make that fight, an undisputed fight, but obviously if Joshua wins, that throws everything out and who can rule out Joshua against Tyson Fury at Wembley next summer?"