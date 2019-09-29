Deontay Wilder on Tyson Fury: I knocked that fool out!

The only blemish on Deontay Wilder's record is a draw with Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder insists that the referee allowed Tyson Fury to escape a knockout defeat in their fight last year.

The WBC heavyweight championship contest was a draw leaving both men frustrated, after Fury miraculously recovered from a 12th-round knockdown.

Wilder vs Ortiz rematch confirmed

Wilder, during the press conference to confirm his next fight against Luis Ortiz on November 23, suggested that the referee's count was not fast enough when he decided to let Fury continue.

"I knocked that fool out. He got blessed by the referee. He had favouritism," Wilder said.

Wilder and Fury plan a 2020 rematch

The unbeaten heavyweights are planning a rematch next year, and after Fury survived a serious cut to outpoint Otto Wallin, Wilder will face Ortiz for the second time.

Wilder came through major adversity last year to eventually knock out the previously-unbeaten Ortiz, but will give him another chance at the WBC belt.

"He was the boogey-man for a reason," Wilder said about Ortiz, 40. "To this day, they don't fight him for a reason.

"They say he's old, but they won't fight this old man. Plenty of people have had the opportunity to become my mandatory, and all they've had to do is fight Luis Ortiz.

"They never gave him the opportunity.

"I'm the best in the world and I believe in that.

"No-one wants to face him but I feel it's my duty as champion."

Asked about the difficult moments he persevered through in the first fight against Ortiz, Wilder said: "It wasn't anything that I learned. I had confirmation. You know what you can do. I feel it inside of my heart.

"This fight is to prove everyone else who I am. I know who I am.

"I wasn't proving it to myself. I just needed that moment to prove to others."

Luis Ortiz put Wilder under serious pressure

Wilder eventually KO'd Ortiz

Anthony Joshua, who aims to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Andy Ruiz Jr on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, still hopes to face Wilder and Fury.

Asked for his dream fight, Joshua said: "I always change it, but right now, I'd say Fury at Wembley. The best of Britain. It is a massive fight."

Asked if he would eventually fight Fury and Wilder, Joshua said: "Yes, 100 per cent. That's like asking if a certain football team will play another football team. Of course.

"We're in the same division, in the same era. We have to fight each other.

"We're all big draws in the heavyweight division so it would be massive.

"I'd love to fight Wilder, I'd love to fight Fury. I'm fighting Ruiz Jr next. The list goes on - there's so many out there that I'd love to compete with."