Anthony Joshua's rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr will dictate Deontay Wilder's future, says Eddie Hearn

Andy Ruiz Jr faces Anthony Joshua in a rematch on December 7

Deontay Wilder will be waiting to find out the winner of the Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr rematch before committing to a second fight with Tyson Fury, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua's second world heavyweight title fight against Ruiz Jr will be held in Saudi Arabia on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, while WBC champion Wilder has announced his own rematch with Luis Ortiz in Los Angeles on November 23.

But Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn has raised doubts about whether Wilder will finalise another WBC title defence against Fury, with a string of lucrative fights at stake following Ruiz-Joshua II.

Deontay Wilder has confirmed his rematch with Luis Ortiz

"I don't see how the February fight with Fury can happen," Hearn told Sky Sports. "To be honest with you, I think the whole world is looking at Joshua-Ruiz, and I don't think anything will happen until that fight takes place, because you've got Joshua, Ruiz who's with the PBC and Al Haymon, so is Deontay Wilder.

"If Ruiz beats Joshua, they'll be looking to make that fight, an undisputed fight, but obviously if Joshua wins, that throws everything out and who can rule out Joshua against Tyson Fury at Wembley next summer.

Tyson Fury could even be part of Joshua's plans, says Hearn

"Win or lose against Ruiz, that's a fight we must see, but the focus for AJ is just to beat Andy Ruiz.

"Wilder and those guys, their future is defined by themselves. For Joshua, it's never been about Wilder, it's been about the undisputed, but that dream is over until he gets his belts back on December 7."

Joshua has admitted he still wants to fight Wilder and Fury, if he avenges his shock loss to Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in June.

"Yes, 100 per cent," said Joshua. "That's like asking if a certain football team will play another football team. Of course.

"We're in the same division, in the same era. We have to fight each other.

"We're all big draws in the heavyweight division so it would be massive.

"I'd love to fight Wilder, I'd love to fight Fury. I'm fighting Ruiz Jr next. The list goes on - there's so many out there that I'd love to compete with."