Andy Ruiz Jr says he will do 'everything possible' to compete at the Olympics

Andy Ruiz Jr rematches Anthony Joshua on December 7

World heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr says he is very interested in representing Mexico at the Olympics in Tokyo next year.

Ruiz is currently preparing for his eagerly-awaited rematch against Anthony Joshua on December 7 - live on Sky Sports Box Office.

But the man who stopped Joshua in New York to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles says that he may bid for Olympic gold next summer.

He tweeted: "It would be a great honour to represent Mexico in the Olympic Games.

Sería un gran honor representar a México en Juegos Olímpicos, tengo que ver los posibles compromisos contractuales, pero haremos todo lo posible para aportar de cualquier forma y poner el nombre de México en alto una vez más. ¡¡¡GRAN iniciativa!!! @lopezobrador_ @MiguelTorrucoG pic.twitter.com/ijyAwVrFK1 — AndyRuizjr (@Andy_destroyer1) September 30, 2019

"I have to see the possible contractual commitments, but we will do everything possible to contribute in any way and put the name of Mexico high once again.

"GREAT initiative !!!"

Ruiz Jr caused a huge upset when he stopped Joshua in the seventh round in Madison Square Garden in June.

The duo will square off again in Saudi Arabia in December - and Ruiz has stated that he is planning to defeat the Brit again before a possible unification bout against the winner of a planned Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury rematch.