Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: 'What his body said in that ring showed me everything that I need to see'

22:40 Deontay Wilder sits down with Adam Smith to discuss his upcoming rematch with Luis Ortiz, Andy Ruiz Jr v Anthony Joshua 2 and more! Deontay Wilder sits down with Adam Smith to discuss his upcoming rematch with Luis Ortiz, Andy Ruiz Jr v Anthony Joshua 2 and more!

Deontay Wilder believes his "sixth sense" tells him the "secret" reason Anthony Joshua lost to Andy Ruiz Jr - and why the rematch will go the same way.

Shockwaves were sent through the heavyweight division when Joshua was beaten by Ruiz Jr but he can regain the IBF, WBA and WBO titles when they meet again on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"I really don't believe he is ready for that. I'm one of the people that he has to prove wrong," WBC champion Wilder exclusively told Sky Sports about Joshua.

The Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua rematch will take place on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office

"Many people have doubted me from the beginning and still do so. But I'm one of the people he has to prove wrong.

"I understand body language, I am very smart when it comes to [these things]. What his body said in that ring showed me everything that I need to see. Only the fighter would know within himself.

"The secret is still to be told. And that's OK, because you want to keep people guessing. Was it this? Or was it that? That's why the second fight is bigger. People don't know what to think.

"People will finally see what it really was.

"If he's not right, and people are saying one thing but he does another, then people will have their own perception of what they think about him afterwards.

"People say 'if he loses, it's over'.

"There is more pressure on him. When I talk about his situation I feel drained.

"Trust me, I have a sixth sense."

Deontay Wilder KO'd Dominic Breazeale in his previous fight

Wilder is unbeaten in 42 fights

An undisputed heavyweight championship fight could be resurrected if Joshua beats Ruiz Jr, and Wilder remains unbeaten in a rematch with Luis Ortiz on November 23.

Wilder and Tyson Fury also plan a second fight for 2020, after they battled to a draw last year.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports this week: "I don't see how the February fight [Wilder vs Fury] can happen.

"The whole world is looking at Joshua-Ruiz Jr, and I don't think anything will happen until that fight takes place. Ruiz Jr is with the [promoters] PBC and Al Haymon, and so is Deontay Wilder.

"If Ruiz beats Joshua, they'll be looking to make an undisputed fight [against Wilder], but obviously if Joshua wins, that throws everything out. Who can rule out Joshua against Tyson Fury at Wembley next summer?"

Joshua, asked if fights with Wilder and Fury would ever happen, told Sky Sports last week: "Yes, 100 per cent. That's like asking if a certain football team will play another football team. Of course.

"We're in the same division, in the same era. We have to fight each other.

"We're all big draws in the heavyweight division so it would be massive.

"I'd love to fight Wilder, I'd love to fight Fury."