The Golden Contract: Jazza Dickens outpoints Carlos Ramos in quarters
By Peter Gilbert
Last Updated: 05/10/19 12:05am
Jazza Dickens dropped Carlos Ramos during a points victory in the Golden Contract featherweight quarter-finals at York Hall.
Dickens produced a composed performance to follow Tyrone McCullagh into the semi-finals of the eight-man tournament with a 97-92 99-91 97-92 decision.
Ramos stalked Dickens from the opening round, landing heavy punches to the head and body to leave the home fighter with a red face.
Dickens responded by taking the centre of the ring in the second and landed a looping left to force the Spaniard backwards before a slip saw Ramos touch the canvas.
The Liverpudlian took control of the third behind a stiff jab and whipped in hooks around his opponent's high guard before dropping his man in the fourth with a combination.
Dickens bossed the middle rounds with his movement and accurate punching, forcing Ramos into a defensive shell.
Ramos planted his feet in the 10th and attempted to find fight-ending punch, but Dickens kept his composure to secure victory via a unanimous verdict from the ringside judges.
