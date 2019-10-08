Prograis vs Taylor: David Price accepts Derek Chisora clash on O2 bill

David Price accepts big domestic clash with Derek Chisora at The O2

David Price has been announced as the new opponent for Derek Chisora on the Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor bill at The O2 on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Liverpudlian replaces Joseph Parker, who pulled out through illness last week, and will battle Chisora in a big domestic heavyweight clash on the same night as Prograis faces Taylor in the World Boxing Super Series final.

Price was due to appear on the Callum Smith-John Ryder undercard in his hometown next month, but has seized his opportunity to return to the scene of his dominant stoppage victory over David Allen in the summer.

Manager David Haye revealed last week how Chisora was 'very upset' at Parker's withdrawal, although now is channelling his frustration into another significant fight after his explosive win over Artur Spzilka.

Derek Chisora has a new opponent

Adam Smith, head of Sky Sports Boxing, said: "I am absolutely thrilled that we have such a brilliant new fight lined up for October 26!

"Everyone was so disappointed to see Joseph Parker have to pull out of his clash with Derek Chisora, but this is the unpredictability and excitement of boxing - in steps big David Price. What a captivating dual this now is.

"Everyone has been stopping me to say get Pricey - and Eddie has literally pulled a rabbit out of the hat. I told him I wanted a great replacement - this is fabulous.

David Price will be back in action at The O2

"David is coming off that punch perfect win over David Allen; Derek off the stunning KO of Artur Szpilka - this is a cracking heavyweight battle to add to one of THE cards of 2019.

"With Taylor-Prograis, Burns-Selby, Okolie, Benn and everything else - stand by for a magnificent night on Sky Sports Box Office at the O2!"

On a packed evening of action, Scotland's Taylor puts his IBF belt at stake against WBA 'super' champion Prograis in the World Boxing Super Series final of the super-lightweight tournament.

Lawrence Okolie also challenges Yves Ngabu for the European cruiserweight title and Ricky Burns battles Lee Selby in a win-or-bust domestic clash.