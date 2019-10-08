Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight opponent Tyrone Spong returns adverse doping test

Oleksandr Usyk is set to make his heavyweight debut on Saturday in Chicago

Oleksandr Usyk's first heavyweight fight against Tyrone Spong on Saturday is in doubt after promoter Eddie Hearn revealed the Ukrainian's opponent has returned an adverse doping test.

Unbeaten Usyk is due to begin his pursuit of dominance in another division this weekend, live on Sky Sports, after becoming undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Tyrone Spong has returned an adverse doping test ahead of his fight with Usyk

But his opponent for his first heavyweight bout in Chicago is in jeopardy after testing by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

Hearn tweeted: "We have been contacted by VADA to inform us that there has been an adverse finding in Tyrone Spong's test.

"It has been sent to the State of Illinois commission and further information will be released in the morning.

"We have reserve opponents standing by."

Usyk's heavyweight debut is long-awaited after he was forced to withdraw from his first fight earlier this year against Carlos Takam with a bicep injury he sustained in training.

Undefeated Usyk won all four world titles at cruiserweight

But the Ukrainian is scheduled to face heavyweight Spong at the Wintrust Arena on Saturday in his first bout since defeating Tony Bellew in November 2018.

Surinamese-Dutch Spong is undefeated with the 34-year-old winning his first 14 fights as a professional, 13 coming by way of knockout.