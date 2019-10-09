Golden Contract: Ohara Davies gives his take on Tyrone McKenna backstage bust-up

Davies and Belfast's McKenna are both entered into the competition's second instalment, the 140lbs edition on November 22, live on Sky Sports, giving them the first opportunity to settle their bad-blooded rivalry.
"Tyrone thought I was going to have a negative reaction," Davies exclusively told Sky Sports when recalling the London bust-up.
"He came a bit too close to me and was in my personal space, I'm not going to run so I had to defend himself.
"I grabbed him and threw him up against the car, then he backed off. That's when I saw the fear in his eyes, I've never seen fear and I saw it in his eyes. Now he knows what he's in for, he saw the fierceness and anger in my eyes.