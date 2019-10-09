Golden Contract: Ohara Davies gives his take on Tyrone McKenna backstage bust-up

Ohara Davies is entered into the Golden Contract tournament

Ohara Davies sensed "fear in the eyes" of Tyrone McKenna at York Hall on Friday night and has promised to clinically make his rival pay for confronting him backstage.

The long-running feud between the two super-lightweights came to a head when they clashed in the venue's car park during the opening night of the Golden Contract tournament.

Davies and Belfast's McKenna are both entered into the competition's second instalment, the 140lbs edition on November 22, live on Sky Sports, giving them the first opportunity to settle their bad-blooded rivalry.

"Tyrone thought I was going to have a negative reaction," Davies exclusively told Sky Sports when recalling the London bust-up.

'The Mighty Celt' Tyrone McKenna has a record of 19-1-1

"He came a bit too close to me and was in my personal space, I'm not going to run so I had to defend himself.

"I grabbed him and threw him up against the car, then he backed off. That's when I saw the fear in his eyes, I've never seen fear and I saw it in his eyes. Now he knows what he's in for, he saw the fierceness and anger in my eyes.

"He's the weakest guy I've ever seen in my life, I literally grabbed him and threw him around like a ragdoll, there was no strength, nothing at all."

Hackney's Davies (19-2) will now have to wait and see if the pair get drawn together, but is hopeful of getting the chance to deliver a swift and painful knockout.

"I think he will actually pick me because all the pressures on him now. If he could turn back time, I feel he wouldn't approach me or wouldn't even be calling me out," 'Two Tanks' said.

"Now he's got no choice but to pick me and get his ass whooped.

"I'm not playing no games, I'm not looking to go 10 rounds and win on points, give me six rounds and he'll get knocked out cold on the floor."