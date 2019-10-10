Jason Quigley teams up with Andy Lee as he reveals comeback plans

The Irish favourite plans to have a huge year in 2020

Jason Quigley has teamed up with Andy Lee as he looks to bounce back from a first professional defeat later this year in California.

The Donegal middleweight (now 16-1) suffered a shock loss to Bahamian Tureano Johnson in July when defending his NABF belt, denting the former Sky Scholars' immediate world title aspirations.

Since the setback, Quigley has teamed up with fellow Irishman and former world champion Andy Lee, moving back to his native country in the hope of reigniting his promising career and finally earning a shot at a coveted world title.

"It was a weird type of fight for me with Johnson, I knew it was my biggest test to date, obviously I trained hard and prepared right, there was just something not right," 'El Animal' recalled to Sky Sports.

"I was maybe a bit mentally burned out from the boxing side of things, being in Sheffield kind of killed me.

"Now I'm back in Dublin closer to home, working with Andy Lee, I have that nice balance. With Andy, the spark is back and I'm born again. He's young, fresh and only retired a few years ago, he has the same spark to succeed, we gel and want to make something special.

"The defeat was difficult and hard to take, but I was surprised at how well I dealt with it. I was probably two fights away from a world title shot whereas now I'm probably three or four away, these setbacks happen."

Quigley continues to fight under the Golden Boy promotional banner and is expecting his December ring return to be back in California, the scene of his ninth-round Johnson loss.

"I'll be back in early December, back over in California, getting the ball rolling and getting a good victory under my belt," the Irish 28-year old added.

3:24 Quigley hopes to mix it with the likes of Gennadiy Golovkin, who won at the weekend, sooner rather than later Quigley hopes to mix it with the likes of Gennadiy Golovkin, who won at the weekend, sooner rather than later

"I don't want an opponent who I'll bang out in a few rounds, I want someone experienced that can test me. I want to be able to work on things.

"I'm still with Golden Boy and am delighted to be with such a great promotional team. I've got big hopes and title ambitions for 2020.

"A lot of the middle and super-middleweights - 'Canelo', Andrade, 'GGG', Smith, Saunders, Jacobs - are all in and around the same TV and promotional outfits, so these big fights can and will get made."