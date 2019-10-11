Errol Spence Jr expected to make full recovery after car crash

World welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr is expected to make a full recovery after a car crash on Thursday which left him in intensive care.

The WBC and IBF champion was taken to intensive care after his Ferrari was involved in a rollover crash in Dallas, Texas.

A statement from Dallas Police Department said Spence was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle when it "flipped multiple times" in the early hours of Thursday morning.

0:31 World welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr is in intensive care in hospital but is World welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr is in intensive care in hospital but is

However, Spence's representatives Premier Boxing have released a statement which says the boxer is "expected to make a full recovery and is resting with his family by his side".

"Spence is awake & responding and his condition is stable. He did not sustain any broken bones-but has some facial lacerations," the statement continues.

"The Spences want to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes and are extremely grateful to the Dallas first responders who rushed to the scene and the doctors who are taking care of him."

Errol Spence Jr beat Shawn Porter via a split decision just two weeks ago

Undefeated Spence Jr fought two weeks ago, beating Shawn Porter via split decision to add the WBC title to his IBF belt.

He has held the IBF title since 2017 when he beat Kell Brook Sheffield United's Bramall Lane to become a world champion.