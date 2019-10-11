Usyk vs Witherspoon: Dmitry Bivol targets unification fights ahead of light-heavyweight title defence

Dmitry Bivol wants to secure his place in boxing history

Dmitry Bivol is ready to share a ring with anyone in order to secure his legacy in boxing.

Bivol puts his WBA 'Super' world light-heavyweight title against Lenin Castillo on the undercard to Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight debut in Chicago on Sunday at 2am, live on Sky Sports Action.

The Russian (16-0, KOs 11), who makes the sixth defence of his belt against the heavy-handed Dominican, already has one eye on his fellow 175lbs champions with all three in action in the space of a month.

WBC and IBF kings Oleksandr Gvozdyk and Artur Beterbiev meet in a unification battle in Philadelphia next weekend before WBO ruler Sergey Kovalev faces Mexican pound-for-pound star Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas on November 2.



"I want to make my mark in boxing history and to do this you have to fight the best," said Bivol.

"I am grateful that my team have found for me good boxers to fight, of course I want to fight against the other champions but sometimes you cannot do it because they are busy, but we have had good fights and I am happy with that.

"The fight next weekend is a great one and I would love to face the winner between Gvozdyk and Beterbiev, we will know more about my future after that fight. I don't know who wins that fight, I don't like to make predictions! But it's a very good fight and I'm looking forward to it.

"Of course, the Kovalev fight could happen because we are in the same division. I don't know what is going to happen in his fight with Canelo, but I am ready to fight anyone at light-heavyweight.

"It's an interesting fight, it's a big challenge for both; Kovalev is one of the best at 175lbs and is the bigger man, but Canelo is a great fighter, he's younger and he's strong too, nobody knows what will happen, we just have to wait and watch.

"Canelo? Of course! It's a good fight for me. I'm taller than him, I have good boxing skills and enough experience to box a guy like him. He's one of the best guys from middleweight, he's not a heavyweight, if he was it would be difficult to talk about but he's coming from two divisions below so why not? I can also make 168lbs. I have talked about this many times because I am not a big guy so I could make super-middleweight for a big fight."

Bivol's clash with Castillo is part of a huge night of action in Chicago topped by the heavyweight debut of Usyk, while Chicago's Jessica McCaskill defends her WBA and WBC world super-lightweight titles against old foe Erica Farias.