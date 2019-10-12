Boxing News

Josh Warrington retains world featherweight title against Sofiane Takoucht

Last Updated: 12/10/19 11:54pm

Josh Warrington stopped Sofiane Takoucht in the second round to defend his IBF featherweight title in his home city of Leeds.

The unbeaten Warrington dropped Takoucht then unleashed a flurry of hooks which had him stumbling, and forced the referee to intervene.

It brings the defending champion's record to 30-0, and is a third consecutive defence.

Warrington is in stellar form having taken the IBF belt from Lee Selby last year, then beat Carl Frampton and Kid Galahad.

