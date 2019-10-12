Josh Warrington retains world featherweight title against Sofiane Takoucht

Josh Warrington stopped Sofiane Takoucht in the second round to defend his IBF featherweight title in his home city of Leeds.

3️⃣0️⃣-0️⃣ WHAT A FEELING 🔥 WHO’S NEXT!? NO HIDING THIS TIME 💥 pic.twitter.com/oYLZz8ZNWb — Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) October 12, 2019

The unbeaten Warrington dropped Takoucht then unleashed a flurry of hooks which had him stumbling, and forced the referee to intervene.

It brings the defending champion's record to 30-0, and is a third consecutive defence.

Warrington is in stellar form having taken the IBF belt from Lee Selby last year, then beat Carl Frampton and Kid Galahad.