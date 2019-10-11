Tyson Fury to have WWE match on Sky Sports Box Office

Tyson Fury will step into a wrestling ring to face Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia on October 31

Tyson Fury will compete in a WWE wrestling match when he takes on Braun Strowman on October 31.

Fury and Strowman will go head-to-head at the company's Crown Jewel event, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Thursday, October 31.

The news was confirmed by WWE chief operating officer Triple H at a press conference in Las Vegas, and comes after confrontations between the pair on SmackDown and Raw.

"I just want to say how honoured I am to be involved with something like this," Fury said. "I'm a lifelong WWE fan and I've always wanted to do something like this.

Boxing champion Fury and WWE superstar Strowman were involved in a huge pull-apart brawl on Raw on Monday

"After seeing Braun Strowman I really know why he's got the nickname Monster Among Men, but me being the undefeated lineal boxing champion, I fear no man.

"I'm undefeated in 30 professional contests and when I go to Saudi Arabia to fight Braun Strowman I'm still going to be undefeated because I'm going to knock him out.

"He talks about how good his hands are but he's messing with a guy who has the best hands in boxing."

It was also announced that former UFC opponents Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez will have a match at the same event.

Lesnar won the WWE Universal title on SmackDown last week but was immediately attacked by Velasquez, who beat him for the UFC heavyweight championship in 2010.