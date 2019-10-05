Tyson Fury interrupts WWE event and is restrained by security

2:17 After clinching an eight-man tag team victory, Braun Strowman taunted Tyson Fury to meet him in the ring. After clinching an eight-man tag team victory, Braun Strowman taunted Tyson Fury to meet him in the ring.

Tyson Fury had to be restrained by security after attempting to enter the ring area after a match on WWE SmackDown last night.

Fury, whose most recent boxing match was a points win over Otto Wallin last month, was in attendance at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with his family as SmackDown debuted in its new time slot on Friday nights.

He was initially involved in a playful 'squaring up' with Braun Strowman during a five-on-five tag team match midway through the event.

But things turned sour when Strowman sent Dolph Ziggler crashing into Fury and the British heavyweight fell back into his seat, to his clear disgust.

Tyson and Strowman exchanged words and the former then attempted to climb over the barricade to reach the so-called 'Monster Among Men' but was restrained by several security guards.

The Los Angeles crowd chanted "let them fight" but the security remained in place and the situation cooled off, but the issue between Fury and Strowman could now lead to a wrestling match between the two.